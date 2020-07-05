NAACP leader says FBI investigation into Sims shooting still ongoing

“I would ask Mr. Clark to please use his influence in the community to assist in helping the Moss Point Police Department solve the recent triple murder of George Kirkland, Asia Norman and Lindsey Foster; also the unsolved murder of Shawn Martin and the unsolved murder of Willie Burns, to name a few. Mr. Clark instead wants to focus on the tragic death of Mr. Sims because the police were involved. Mr. Sims’ death was thoroughly investigated by MBI and properly presented to a grand jury. Mr. Clark’s continued insinuations that he believes the FBI needs to investigate due to his misguided conclusions only leads to more distrust between the citizens of Moss Point and the department. It indirectly erodes community involvement with information pertaining to these and other crimes we are investigating and that is unfortunate.”