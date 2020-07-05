MDOC searching for escaped inmate convicted of capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Authorities confirmed that 40-year-old Arthur Lestrick went missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28, a work camp. He is believed to have left on foot.
Lestrick is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009.
He is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair weighing 140 pounds at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
Anyone with information about Lestrick’s whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or 601-573-5720.
