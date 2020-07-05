Hit-and-run on 4th of July leaves one dead in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 90 near Hayden Avenue.
Pass Christian police are now investigating the incident that took place late Fourth of July evening. Witnesses say a large SUV headed west on Highway 90 after striking a pedestrian around 11:10 p.m.
Authorities say the front end of the car should have damage.
If you have any information about the fatal accident, the Pass Christian Police Department asks that you contact them at 228-865-7060 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
