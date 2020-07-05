Beachgoers flock to the sand over the holiday weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With the holiday weekend coming to a close on Sunday, people took advantage of a sunny afternoon by flocking to the beaches in Biloxi while still taking steps to stay safe.
Biloxi resident Tori Faith Jones made sure she and her family avoid social groups when taking in the sun.
“It’s hard to like get out and go because you’re trying to be careful of other people’s space, and you know, we have a newborn, so we’re trying to keep our newborn safe,” she said. “We’re really just trying to keep away from other people, which made it a little bit harder to celebrate the Fourth of July. My family went and spent time with family, but we didn’t want to be around too many people. So we kind of just did our own thing with a very small amount of people.”
Even at the beach, Jones makes sure to wear her mask.
“We’re trying to take the exact precautions that you can to be able to go and enjoy time with other people, but without affecting other people’s families and their health,” Jones said. “Of course, wearing the mask, it’s hard to breathe. It’s not easy. I actually had to give birth wearing a mask, so that was hot. I’m kind of used to breathing in the mask part.”
It’s not just Biloxi residents at the beach. Candace Buck is visiting from Canada and feels safe here on the Coast.
“Everybody respects everybody, and so I honestly didn’t have any worry what so ever,” Buck said. “I felt safe. I felt fine. No problems and I’m here.”
What stands out to Buck is how well people are socially distancing on the beach.
“Even out in the water. You look out in the water and nobody is huddled together and there’s no real beach parties,” Buck said. “I find that there’s perfect social distancing. I find even respecting each other if you rent beach chairs, or whatever, they’re keeping it distanced apart.”
