Beachgoers flock to the sand over the holiday weekend

“It’s hard to like get out and go because you’re trying to be careful of other people’s space, and you know, we have a newborn, so we’re trying to keep our newborn safe,” she said. “We’re really just trying to keep away from other people, which made it a little bit harder to celebrate the Fourth of July. My family went and spent time with family, but we didn’t want to be around too many people. So we kind of just did our own thing with a very small amount of people.”