Annual crab festival still held and enjoyed amid coronavirus pandemic

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to COVID-19, a lot has changed at the Lady of the Gulf’s 36th Annual Crab Festival. But, it didn’t stop people from coming out.
“I come every year. We come to benefit the community and the county. They always have amazing food and everybody out here is fantastic,” said Tracy Gavney.
Each year, thousands of people attend the festival. Live bands play and rides for the kids are available, but none of that took place this year.
“I miss the shrimp. Oh my God, last year the shrimp was so good,” said festival-goer Sandra Simpson.
This year the festival went by the drawdown. 300 tickets were sold for the $15,000 raffle, and the first and last ticket recipients took home cash.
“The first ticket wins $5,000, and the last tickets— if you split the last five tickets— they will share in $10,000,” said Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival chairman, Jimmy Osbourn.
However, if no one decides to split, the very last ticket recipient will win the full $10,000.
To comply with CDC guidelines, social distancing was enforced through signage and all tables were six to eight feet apart for those who chose to sit and eat.
“We’re asking people if they like to wear a mask, please do. And we do have masks available for anybody that wants mask. We’re just trying to do this safely and still have the community event we’ve always had,” said Osbourn.
This is the largest fundraiser put on by the church and all proceeds will help cover different expenses and activities.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.