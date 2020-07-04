Travelers enjoy Harrison County beaches during holiday weekend

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the rain moved in for parts of the Coast on Saturday, many people chose to spend their Fourth of July relaxing on the beach.
While there was a big focus on fun, staying safe also seemed to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind.
Melissa Garner is from Silver Creek, Mississippi, and like others who traveled to the Coast this holiday weekend, Garner was excited to just get away.
“Had to get out from all that stress at home, cooped up, coronavirus going on and tired of being inside,” Garner said.
Tina Norwood and her family were also tired of being cooped up inside, so they traveled hundreds of miles from Missouri for their first trip to South Mississippi.
“All of us been out here just trying to enjoy the water and the weather out here. I think it did everybody good to get out and get a break,” Norwood said.
Many families were also mindful of social distancing. The Russos kept their six-foot distance in a patriotic way, under an American flag tent.
“So we’re just trying to stay socially distant. As you can see we’re not really around anybody. We’re under our own tent. Just trying to have our own fun this holiday,” said Kristin Russo.
Some popular beaches across the country closed for the Fourth of July due to COVID-19 outbreaks. South Mississippi’s open beaches are what drew a group of LSU students to Gulfport.
“It seems like the beach is a pretty easy place to social distance being that everyone is spread out; they kind of want their own space. For those reasons, I feel like a beach would be kind of safer place to go even during quarantine,” said Callie Barrilleaux.
“And especially here. There’s a lot of beaches in Florida that are really crowded even with everything, so I feel like here is a little more chill,” said Mary Chauvin.
