Storms possible through the Fourth of July Weekend

Happy Fourth of July! It’s going to be hot and humid again with highs near 90. The humidity could make it feel like 100+ at times. We’ll have a decent chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.
We could see a few showers and storms linger tonight. By Sunday morning, we’ll be in the mid 70s. Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. More showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.
