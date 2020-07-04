Family-friendly, Independence Day themed activities to celebrate while inside

Family-friendly, Independence Day themed activities to celebrate while inside
There are plenty of craft, family-friendly things to do for the Fourth of July for families hoping to stay inside this holiday season. (Source: Kirsten Beary)
By Amanda Kitch | July 3, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 6:50 AM

(WAFB) - Being stuck inside for the Fourth of July weekend doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

Kirsten Beary from Red Stick Mom joined our team on 9News Alert at 4 to share some Independence themed family-friendly, indoor activities.

She suggests crafty ideas for the kids and parents to do together. Many of them you can do with things you may already have in your home!

  • Bake and decorate red, white, and blue cupcakes to shape into an American flag
  • Arrange a dessert board with treats like brownies and popcorn and decorate with sprinkles
  • Make face glitter with Aloe Vera gel and any sparkles you have
  • Paint old books to create festive décor for next year
  • Find fun games, like the Fourth of July at-home scavenger hunt from the Target dollar section
  • Make your own play-dough and use star-shaped cookie cutters. You can DIY sidewalk chalk, too. Learn more about that by clicking the link here.

These are just a few ways to stay entertained and celebrate with the family this Fourth of July weekend if you are staying at home and social distancing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.