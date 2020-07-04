Camp Shelby museum to complete reopening process on July 4

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The main exhibit hall at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby will be open to the public July 4, for the first time in nearly four months.
The entire museum closed back in mid-March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parts of the facility, including the gift shop and the outdoor vehicle park, opened a few weeks ago for a few hours a day, for four days each week.
“This Saturday, the Fourth of July, we plan to reopen at our original hours of 9 to 4, so we’re starting to that on this Saturday, and then, Tuesday through Saturday from here on out, we’ll be open to the public from 9 to 4,” said Tommy Lofton, museum director. “We are requiring folks to wear masks and we do have those available at the front door. Be sure when you’re coming to the gate, that you’re carrying a valid driver’s license and be prepared to have your temperature checked.”
Lofton said several hand sanitizing stations have also been installed in the building.
He also says some new exhibits have been added in the World War II and Vietnam War galleries.
A new exhibit has also been placed in the Halls of Honor.
Admission to the museum is free.
It first opened in October of 2001.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.