PRCC’s Dexter Jordan adjusting to cancellation of Minor League season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Not having a minor league season will hurt financially, but also for the development of a former Pearl River Wildcat.
After being an All-Region 23 and MACJC selection in 2019, Dexter Jordan was drafted in the 16th round by the Houston Astros.
In his rookie year in the Gulf Coast League, Jordan posted a .121 batting average, collecting a homerun, two doubles, and four RBI in 66 at-bats.
The infielder was getting ready for his first spring training with the Astros organization until COVID-19 shut everything down. However, Jordan is undeterred, as he plans to come out of this unprecedented time a better version of himself.
“With all the things going on in the world, it’s kind of part of life. I continue to work, go on with life and try to make the best out of everything but it’s kind of disappointing going on to a new season, getting prepared, going all fall offseason to come back and play a great game and it get cancelled,” Jordan told WDAM in Hattiesburg.
“I’m going to try and stay as healthy as I can on the offseason, try not to think about that, get myself prepared for the new season coming up, work hard, keep swinging, try to develop my game even more, and when I come in this year, be a better person than I was before I was about to go in.”
