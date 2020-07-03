Police investigating fatal shooting at Biloxi motel

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.
Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on Highway 90 around 3 a.m. and found the victim in the east parking lot of the business.
Interviews with witnesses and evidence collected at the scene indicated there was an altercation in the parking lot that involved a gun, police said.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.