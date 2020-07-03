Friday’s forecast

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today, Independence Day Saturday, and into parts of Sunday. Flooding rainfall will be possible in the WLOX area, but unlikely. Today’s high temperatures will reach the 90s. And the heat index will be in the 100s so practice heat safety. The holiday weekend will be wet at times as a stalling front sits across the area. The rain chance is not 0% on Independence Day Saturday. So, if you have outdoor activities scheduled, be prepared with a rain plan just in case. Daily chances for scattered thunderstorms will continue into at least the middle of next week.