Four COVID-19 deaths reported in South Miss. LTC facility residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the rest of Mississippi is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the trend seems to continue in long-term care facilities across the state.
Eleven long-term care facilities in the six southern counties have reported outbreaks as of 6 p.m. July 2, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
This is the first time the number of South Mississippi long-term care facilities with ongoing outbreaks has reached the double digits. Five new cases in residents were reported at hotspot Boyington Health and Rehabilitation as well as one new death. Four resident deaths were reported in South Mississippi long-term care facilities in total.
Across the entire state, there were 914 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths reported Friday.
The names of the facilities where outbreaks have been reported had previously been withheld, citing patient privacy.
A Hinds County Chancery Court ruling said the names of facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 should be disclosed out of public interest, and the court agreed. A further recommendation from the state attorney general backed up the decision.
While the names of the specific facilities were released, the names of individual patients will still not be public, nor will how many cases each facility has reported.
