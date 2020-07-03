Flint Creek Water Park a Fourth of July tradition in South Miss.

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The sun is hot and so is the grill.
The conditions are perfect and families are flocking to Flint Creek Water Park for the Fourth of July.
“The environment, you just can’t get much better as far as taking your family and stuff out,” said Biloxi resident Jesse Parker.
As far as South Mississippi Fourth of July traditions go, Flint Creek rivals the Fishing Rodeo and fireworks on the beach.
One of the advantages is the cabins and campsites.
There are 46 cabins, 152 RV sites and 25 primitive sites at the park, and they are full this weekend. They have put some extra campers in the picnic area.
“We don’t’ want to turn nobody away,” said Stewart Smith, head lifeguard at Watertown waterpark.
“This time of the year is our time to shine,” he said.
Families know, you have to book them early, and once you’ve got it, don’t let go. The key is to book your cabin for next year when you are checking out this year.
“We have family come from as far away as Virginia, Florida, all our family always link up right here. Kids get in the water, we can fish, do all types of stuff,” said Flint Creek regular Frankie Polk.
Polk said he and many family members have learned to swim in the lake at Flint Creek.
The George County natives have scattered across the country, but every year for more than 20 years, they return to Flint Creek. They have four cabins booked every year. Of course, there will be lots of good cooking all weekend long.
“Peaceful, the atmosphere is very peaceful,” said Cereanda Magee.
“Safe, not too big, not too small,” added Andre Gaines. “Everyone has gotten their own areas over the years, and it’s real nice and clean.”
Everybody has their favorite activity.
“The tubing, it’s so much fun getting flipped off and all the bumps, it’s a lot of fun,” said 10-year-old Kaylee Peterson of Gulfport.
The lake is a big attraction for boaters and fishermen, but it's not the only water attraction.
Kimberly Little, Slidell, La., resident: “We got this nice water park for the kids to play in. It’s small, simple, nothing too extravagant, but enough to have a lot of fun,” said Kimberly Little of Slidell. “Can’t wait to see the fireworks tonight and just spend some time, quality time barbecuing with the family and just hanging out.”
Hunter Alexander of Artisan Pyrotechnics was out on the dam with his crew setting up for the fireworks show
“Decent-sized show, we’re going to light it up and be about 15 minutes or so and hopefully a big boom at the end with a nice finale,” he said.
Boaters will line up on the lake Friday night to watch the fireworks, creating a unique visual experience.
“It looks like a big Christmas tree with all the running lights on at night, so I would encourage people who have a boat, come out and moor and just sit and watch the fireworks from your boat,” said head lifeguard Stewart Smith.
“It’s a sight to see, I don’t know if there’s really words to explain it,” Parker said. “All the lights on the boat will be on. It’s just a real good time. It really is.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.