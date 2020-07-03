Crowds flock to Biloxi beaches for Independence Day fun amid pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kelly Jovenitti and Vadell Jones traveled to Biloxi from Huntsville, Alabama, to enjoy some fun in the sun this July Fourth weekend.
The couple said they feel safe at the beach, despite concerns about COVID-19.
“There’s not many people out here. You couldn’t go to a big beach like Pensacola or Gulf Shores and get this kind of distancing from your vacation, so here was definitely the best place to come during a pandemic,” Jovenitti said.
That didn’t mean they were letting their guard down.
“It made us rethink a lot of things and a lot of the places we would normally go to. I’d say it definitely molded our decision making for sure just to be a little bit more distant and safe,” Jones said.
Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, including in Harrison County, but that doesn’t seem to bother many beachgoers, who said they’re prepared to take precautions to stay safe.
“As long as you’re cautious and watch what you’re doing and touching and sanitizing and washing your hands, you should be fine,” said Susan Leblanc.
“It’s not going to go anywhere, everybody, nature’s going to have to take its course. So I’m not going to stay holed up in the house,” said Justin Head.
“I’m going to have fun, I’m not going to let corona take over any of my fun events. I’m going to be safe and still have fun,” said Dorothy Edwards.
Although that fun may look a little different this holiday weekend, these beachgoers don’t seem to mind.
“I just want everyone to have a safe Fourth of July, even have a safe time before the Fourth of July. Social distance, yes, and just enjoy yourself but be safe at the same time and definitely social distance yourself,” Edwards said.
