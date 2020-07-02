WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves stops by WLOX to talk DMR funding, COVID-19 response, other top issues

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves stopped by the WLOX Studios Thursday afternoon to talk about some of the top issues facing Mississippi, including the state legislature going home without passing funding for the Department of Marine Resources, and the current response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just moments before going on air, the governor announced a temporary funding solution to the DMR issue that would allow for people to safely fish over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“I have directed the state fiscal officer to escalate federal funds to make sure we can get their doors back open tomorrow. This is not a long term fix. It’s a short term fix, but it’s something I’m proud to be able to announce here on WLOX,” Governor Tate Reeves told WLOX’s David Elliott.
You can watch both interview segments in full below:
