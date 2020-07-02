SRHS ordered to pay former patient of Dr. Millette for misdiagnosis

“Singing River Hospital was negligent in failing to safeguard Christine Tingle from known or reasonably apprehensible danger in failing to exercise reasonable care for her safety and failing to timely notify her of Dr. Millette’s repeated misdiagnosis of patients with multiple sclerosis and allowing her to undergo many costly treatments for an illness she did not have despite having actual and constructive knowledge of Dr. Millette’s pattern of misdiagnosis for over 10 years, five of those while he was an employee.