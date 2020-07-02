Southern Miss’ Guidry calls it a career, says goodbye to Eagle fanbase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - 2020 will be the last year Golden Eagles fans will get to see Matthew Guidry out on the diamond.
Last Friday, Southern Miss's longtime second basemen took to Twitter to announce that he's ready to start the next chapter in his life. Guidry went on to thank Southern Miss, fans and his family in the farewell post, stating how much USM has made a positive impact in his life that cannot be explained and that the Golden Eagles will always hold a special place in his heart.
In 178 games with the Black and Gold, Guidry posted a .321 batting average, 130 RBIs and 19 home runs. He will forever be remembered for ending his career on a 72-game on-base streak. Guidry served as team captain for 2019 and 2020 for Southern Miss and blasted a grand slam against LSU in the 2019 NCAA Regional. He is also one of 16 players on the “All-Berry Team”, a group of the best players during head coach Scott Berry’s tenure at USM since 2010.
“I mean, it’s awesome. It’s everything I expected for sure,” Guidry told WDAM in Hattiesburg. “From getting to compete with all the guys, to coming out here every day, just being able to practice on that field.”
The fifth-year senior graduated with a degree in criminal justice and will now enter the workforce.
