Senate committee confirms appointment for MDHS executive director

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Senate’s Public Health and Welfare Committee unanimously confirmed Gov. Tate Reeves’ appointment for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services Wednesday.
Robert “Bob” Anderson’s confirmation will now go before the full Senate for a vote.
Anderson has been serving as executive director since being appointed by Reeves on March 4.
“I’m proud and humbled to have been confirmed to lead such an important agency, committed to serving the most vulnerable in Mississippi,” Anderson said in a news release. “I appreciate the trust Gov. Reeves, Sen. Bryan and his committee have bestowed on me, and I will work diligently to provide assistance to children and families who need it.”
Anderson previously served as director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and as the chief integrity officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid before that.
He has also served as a Special Assistant Attorney General with the Public Integrity Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
Anderson’s appointment came weeks after a former MSDH executive director, John Davis, and five other were arrested in February in what State Auditor Shad White called the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history.
Davis retired as executive director on July 31, 2019, about seven months before he was arrested. Christopher Freeze was appointed by former Gov. Phil Bryant to take his place in August 2019. Freeze resigned in January 2020.
