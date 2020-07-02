Reaction mixed among Coast restaurants as governor considers more restrictions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - July 1 was originally supposed to be the day Mississippi would be fully reopened but instead, Gov. Reeves is considering putting restrictions back in place as the number of cases continue to rise across the state.
One of the state’s hot spots reporting the highest number of new cases is Harrison County, which has seen more than 100 new cases just in the last three days.
“I’m not taking a statewide order off the table at this time but as we look at the number of new cases - we’re looking at it county by county - it is more likely that we’ll see more strict measures and additional measures on a county by county basis,” said Reeves in a press conference Wednesday. “The only way it’s going to work is if we have buy-in by our local people.”
With the return to stricter protocols a possibility, many Coast businesses have mixed feelings. Restaurants have already been working the last few months with several restrictions, including keeping groups limited to six or fewer, social distancing between tables, capping the number of customers at 50 percent capacity, and requiring employees to wear masks.
However, WLOX has heard from many viewers who report seeing businesses that aren’t following these guidelines. Right now, they are a state recommendation, not a requirement.
“I don’t think it is a good idea,” said restaurant manager Laurie Gills. “How are you going to build up your immune system to not getting the COVID. I say just keep on trucking forward.”
The governor and state health immunologist Dr. Thomas Dobbs disagree. On Wednesday, Mississippi reported 579 patients hospitalized from the coronavirus. It’s the highest number of hospitalizations the state has seen so far, causing worry that healthcare systems could soon be overwhelmed.
Some business owners are applauding the governor’s caution. Dennis James Lovett owns and operates a food truck called Gotta Lovett Wings and Things. He said he is okay with slowing down the re-opening efforts,
“Gov. Reeves is going to pause the re-opening efforts for the safety of the state and just well being. He is doing what he thinks is best for the community and the state,” said Lovett.
The owner of On a Roll Sushi in Long Beach agrees.
“I feel like they are going to do what is best for us, and keeping me and my employees healthy and safe are what they are doing so I am happy,” said owner Whitney Sartin.
Whitney and her team at On a Roll Sushi are still seeing plenty of takeout orders and don’t believe pausing the re-opening will hurt their business.
“Lots of to go orders still for everyone so some people that want to stay home, they can stay home and they’re ordering to go,” said Sartin. “And the ones that come in, at 50 percent we can seat them happily. Everything is going really great for us.”
On Wednesday, MSDH reported 653 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths in the state. Of those, 60 new cases and one new death were in South Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.