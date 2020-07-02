Prison reform bill raises ire of Jackson County sheriff

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A prison reform bill passed by the legislature does not consider victims’ rights. That is one of several reasons that Sheriff Mike Ezell is against a portion of Senate Bill 2123.
“Where’s our victims’ rights at? Where do our victims stand on this thing?” he asked Thursday.
Ezell took to social media protesting the bill that is now heading to the governor.
“I really do try to stay out of social media argument,” he said, “but when I see something that is necessary, that’s when I try to get involved.”
The Facebook post already had 362 shares a day after it was posted.
The bill would allow some people convicted of violent crimes to be eligible for parole after serving only half their sentence. The bill does provide for exemptions, such as sex offenders, but Ezell thinks it could have a chilling effect on law enforcement.
“People are reluctant now to testify, you can’t hardly get people to testify in a criminal case anymore. It’s really hard to go to trial,” Ezell said.
“People want prison reform, and I understand that, and I have no problem with that. There needs to be some prison reform,” he said. “But if we’re going to do it, let’s do it and take our time and do it right so our victims get justice. The victim is always forgotten; let’s think about our victims.
“If we want to have real prison reform, I think we need to have law enforcement all together there, and let’s sit down with the legislators and tell them some real-life problems.
“If we’re going to do something, let’s do it all. Let’s work on this together so that again, our victims, our law enforcement, the people that do get out that deserve a second chance. Let’s do something that will help everybody.”
Ezell said he would like to see better rehabilitation programs that would help those who deserve to get out early have a better chance of success. The sheriff praised the drug court program and suggested addressing addiction’s role in crime. He also called for better job skills training and the need for newly-released prisoners to get a driver’s license.
Gov. Tate Reeves said he has been contacted by several republican sheriffs who are opposed to the bill, but he hasn’t studied the bill enough to know if he will sign it.
