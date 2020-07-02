Plans for Diamondhead casino are once again dead

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A plan to build a casino in Diamondhead that has been in the works for over a decade has once again died.
On June 26, the Diamondhead Real Estate company, who controls the land where the proposed casino was going to be built, filed paperwork with the Mississippi Supreme Court to withdraw its appeal. On June 30, the supreme court granted the request.
Diamondhead Real Estate LLC controls the land on the north end of the Bay of St. Louis. It wanted that 400 acre site to be developed into a casino. The Mississippi Gaming Commission ruled that location was not a legal gaming site, and in 2017, a circuit court judge made the same determination.
The original plan requested to rezone about 70 acres south of I-10. The property is situated on two miles along the Bay of St. Louis and has two miles adjacent to Interstate 10.
Diamondhead Real Estate has not said whether it will go back to the drawing board and try again.
