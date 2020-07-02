MGM Park becomes nine-hole golf course in the wake of canceled baseball season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This time of year, MGM Park is used to baseballs flying through the outfield. With COVID-19 shutting down the Shuckers operation, Biloxi’s ball field has been transformed.
With the swing of a golf club, MGM Park has become a nine-hole chipping course. Now that minor league baseball has been officially canceled for the year, Shuckers’ brass decided to make the best of an unfortunate situation.
“We’ve been thinking about it for years, and what better time to do it than now and provide some entertainment for fans in the area or just people in the community to come out and swing it and have a little fun with golf,” said Shuckers Assistant General Manager Trevor Matifes.
It’s a nine-hole course during the day and a target challenge in the evening. With the help of the park groundskeeper and the folks at the Rapiscan classic, the staff at MGM Park are ready to take tee times.
“The nine-hole course, you’ll get two swings. We have a circle in the center. You’ll get a birdie if you hit it there. It’s a par if you hit onto the green. Anywhere else is a bogey. For our target challenge, we’ll provide teams with a scorecard and different holes, different targets are different points,” he said.
With three groups having already played the course, the reviews are promising.
“We actually had a group from Baton Rouge, Louisiana come over. They were in town over at the Beau Rivage. They said they’re gonna tell their family about it. They had a great time. That’s what it’s been. It’s been all positive. You know, it’s for everybody, not just golfers,” Matifes said.
For those non-golfers, Matifes compares the experience to another popular golf experience taking the country by storm.
“You know it is similar, you know, like a Top Golf driving range experience where you can just take swings, enjoy soft drinks or a beer while you’re out here, or you can aim for targets. I think it’s for everybody and it’s gonna be a great time,” he said.
Golfers should bring their own clubs. A pitching wedge and 9-iron are recommended. Clubs lower than a 7-iron will not be permitted. Pricing starts at $25 per person. Tee times will be available every half hour from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Starting at 4:15 p.m., hourly reservations for the Target Challenge from each of the two-party decks will be available. Golfers will be able to compete with up to seven friends in the target challenge game or just enjoy taking some swings from one of the most scenic views at MGM Park.
To beat the heat on the course, golfers will be able to pre-order concessions in advance to take on the course including buckets of beer. To reserve your tee time today, contact the Shuckers at (228) 271-3472 or email schapman@biloxishuckers.com.
