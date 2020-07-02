MGCCC’s Jymetre Hester commits to Florida Atlantic

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday Gulf Coast sophomore receiver, Jymetre Hester, announced his commitment to play at Florida Atlantic University.
The Belle Glade, Florida native stated on Twitter that he wanted to play for a program where his people could be in the stands every home game. The Owls are located just an hour from his hometown.
Hester was the second leading receiver for Gulf Coast in 2019, recording 657 yards and led the Bulldogs in touchdown catches with 10, playing in all 12 games. Although he verbally committed to the Owls, Hester says his recruitment is still open.
His father, Jesse Hester, was a star wideout at Florida State in the early ’80s and played ten years in the NFL, so he has a lot to live up to.
Hester chose the Owls over offers from Louisville, Southern Miss, Louisiana, South Alabama, & Arkansas State.
