2 MGCCC squads named MACJC All-Academic Team of the Year

PERKINSTON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) - Mississippi Gulf Coast's softball and men's soccer teams earned MACJC All-Academic Team of the Year awards, the conference announced Tuesday.
Coach Eric Neel’s softball team, which finished the abbreviated season 14-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country, compiled a 3.67 GPA. That was tops among the league’s 15 schools.
Coach Chris Handy’s men’s soccer team, which fell in penalty kicks in the MACJC championship game and ended 13-6-1, put together a 3.48 GPA.
The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Brand.