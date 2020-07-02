2 MGCCC squads named MACJC All-Academic Team of the Year

2 MGCCC squads named MACJC All-Academic Team of the Year
By Don Hammack | July 2, 2020 at 12:33 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 12:33 AM

PERKINSTON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) - Mississippi Gulf Coast's softball and men's soccer teams earned MACJC All-Academic Team of the Year awards, the conference announced Tuesday.

Coach Eric Neel’s softball team, which finished the abbreviated season 14-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country, compiled a 3.67 GPA. That was tops among the league’s 15 schools.

Coach Chris Handy’s men’s soccer team, which fell in penalty kicks in the MACJC championship game and ended 13-6-1, put together a 3.48 GPA.

The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Brand.