Long Beach School District announces reopening plan for students returning in August

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - School officials with the Long Beach School District have released guidelines for students returning to school in August.
Students will return to class Aug. 6 and will follow the school calendar for the 2020-2021 year adopted in February of this year.
Attendance
Children will be required to attend every school day unless the district is provided with a statement of documented health reasons from a health care provider.
Distance learning options will be available for students who cannot attend normal classes due to documented health concerns. Students who choose distance learning must do so for an entire semester and will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
The district will implement daily temperature checks. Any student who refuses a temperature check or who has a temperature of 100 or above will be asked to leave school.
Social Distancing
Classrooms will be arranged to promote social distancing as well as breakfast and lunch plans, including alternating between eating in the classroom and cafeteria. Class changes in middle and high schools will be staggered to minimize overcrowding.
Visitors
Visitors will not be permitted to go beyond the front desk area, where face coverings must be worn by visitors and staff. Field trips are prohibited, and parent/teacher meetings will be held over video conference.
Transportation
Parent and guardians are encouraged to arrange private transportation for students to and from school. Students who do ride the bus will have to wear a face covering.
Positive Test Results
The school district will notify parents of students who may have been in close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19. Parents must also notify the school if students do receive a positive result.
Students and employees are not permitted to attend school for 14 days from the date of the positive test nor while waiting on results.
Face Masks
Face masks are strongly encouraged for students and staff and will be made available based on accessibility and availability of purchase.
This plan could change as guidelines are adjusted by local health and government officials. Parents and guardians with further questions should contact your child’s principal or the central office.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.