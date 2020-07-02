Guests required to wear masks at all Mississippi casinos

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Mississippi, the Mississippi Gaming Commission has released new guidelines ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
All casino visitors and guests will be required to wear masks while indoors on casino property. This comes a week after Caesar’s Entertainment and MGM Resorts made face masks mandatory at their individual properties, affecting Harrah’s Gulf Coast and Beau Rivage.
An uptick in tourism is expected during the holiday weekend, with the Coast Tourism Board expecting a greater influx of guests who live within driving distance.
Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking, or when asked by casino staff. Anyone who disregards these requirements will be asked to leave.
The requirement will be put into effect July 3 at 8 p.m.
