Fireworks sales skyrocket as coronavirus deters public celebrations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With the coronavirus causing many to stay home for the Fourth of July this year, reports show that fireworks sales across the country have skyrocketed. According to reports, sales nationwide are up nearly 200-300%.
Snap Crackle Pop Fireworks is a local favorite in Biloxi and has sold pyrotechnics to generations of fireworks enthusiasts. With the coronavirus limiting public celebrations this year, they are seeing increases as well.
For more than 20 years, Snap Crackle Pop Fireworks has been setting up shop in Biloxi on the corner of Cedar Lake and Popp’s Ferry. After being in business for more than two decades, business is usually pretty good. This year, they’ve been dramatically better.
“They have been up. It’s been a really good year so far. I think that all of us are ready for a little more socialization and getting out and being able to spend some time with people again. A lot of people are spending more money right now because they haven’t had to do anything for so long, and so they’re wanting to be able to go out and enjoy themselves at least for one day,” said Snap Crackle Pop Fireworks co-owner Virginia Anderson.
Anderson has had mostly regulars visit this year, however, their feelings are the same.
“A lot of them are return customers, so a lot of it is they know we’re here. As soon as this tent goes up, they’re here. They’re ready to have fun. They’re ready for corona to be over and for our society to go back to normal,” she said.
