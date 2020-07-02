D’Iberville firefighters give away thousands of face masks

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville firefighters are helping the community stay safe during this coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday, they held a drive-thru mask giveaway at the D’Iberville Community Center. In just a few hours, they gave away more than 2,500 masks.
This was the fire department’s second mask giveaway, and they were glad to see so many come through.
“A lot of people we’re seeing they’re not following the guidelines the CDC is putting out. Hopefully, with us giving out these masks, people will start realizing that it is a big issue and we need to do everything we can to stop it,” said Chief Gerald Smith.
Health experts say wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Deborah Falin said she tries to wear a mask every time she goes out.
“We’re doing our part to make sure that we’re protecting the people that we know and love and care about. We want to know and love and care about these people when this crisis is over. So it is important,” Falin said.
With the number of coronavirus cases rising in Harrison County, some said they’re frustrated that others are choosing not to wear masks.
“You don’t know if they have the symptoms or not. You can walk by and a person coughs but you don’t know if the person has the virus or not,” said Donna Leger.
The hope is that giveaways like this one will encourage more people to mask up.
“I wish everyone would wear a mask everywhere they go to be safe,” Leger said.
The masks handed out Thursday were provided by MEMA. The fire department said if they receive more, they plan to hold another mask giveaway.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.