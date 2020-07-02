Damaging thunderstorms & flooding rainfall possible today but unlikely

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible today, tonight, and tomorrow and Independence Day Saturday. Flooding rainfall will be possible in the WLOX area through Saturday, but unlikely. Damaging thunderstorms are possible in the WLOX area today but unlikely. If severe thunderstorms occur today in the WLOX area, they will be capable of mainly strong wind gusts between 30 to 60 mph as well as hail up to the size of a quarter. The tornado risk is near-zero today. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s. And the heat index will be in the 100s so practice heat safety. The holiday weekend will be wet at times as a stalling front sits across the area. The rain chance is not 0% on Independence Day Saturday. So, if you have outdoor activities scheduled, be prepared with a rain plan just in case. Daily chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue Sunday into the middle of next week. Up to three inches of rainfall is expected over the next seven days with isolated higher totals possible.