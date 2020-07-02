Biloxi mom honored by Lions Club as “Mother of the Year”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After spending four months in the hospital, and giving birth prematurely, Melissa Batia Williams faced some of the most frightening moments a parent can face. Now, 18 years later, she can look back on how a lot of love and hard work helped their family get through it all.
It’s for those sacrifices and much more that Williams is being honored as Biloxi’s Mother of the Year for 2020.
The Biloxi Lions Club honored Williams Wednesday at their 66th annual award presentation at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum. She was nominated by her aunt who described how this loving mother cares for her two boys, supports all their activities, volunteers at school, all while working as a practicing attorney.
“Both boys grew strong in faith, character, and physique under their parents’ care. Melissa has instilled a strong faith in her children and exemplifies all a mother should be while creating and maintaining a cohesive and supportive family unit,” Pam Bozeman wrote. “As Grayson approaches adulthood and Brayden adolescence, we can truly look to Melissa and say, ‘Job well done.’”
At Wednesday’s luncheon, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich read a proclamation from the city honoring Melissa Williams, and she was presented a crystal vase from Cindy Bamburg and Penny Edwards with the Lions Club.
The Biloxi Lions Club has been honoring its “Mother of the Year” annually since 1955.
