Bait shop opens at the Point in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The boat launch at the Point in Pascagoula is always busy this time of year, and now those fishermen have a place to get bait and other supplies four days a week.
Three weeks ago, Nelson’s Outdoors set up a mobile tackle box at the Point. It’s the first of its kind at this location.
“Since Katrina, the city’s done a lot with the launch here, made it look really good,” said owner Toby Nelson. “The only thing missing was a bait and tackle place, and we just wanted to be a part of it.”
Four days a week from 5am-2pm, they have a shop set up in the parking lot next to a set of portable restroom that the city provided. There is also an ice machine that was installed by another vendor.
“We already have a store on Market Street established in 2016 and coming down here, we’re a trailer on wheels, you know, we pull in and pull out every day so it’s not really hard to manage,” said Nelson.
Just like any other small business, Nelson said getting established hasn’t been without its challenges. He says sometimes people see the shrimp banners and think they’re selling shrimp wholesale, and he says a couple of times people come up thinking it’s a food truck.
To be fair, Nelson's does have snacks and cold drinks, but no tacos or steak sandwiches.
“It has been good. We’ve gotten a good reception and are getting a lot of people talking to us and telling us they’re glad we’re here,” Nelson added.
And with the Fourth of July weekend approaching, they’re hoping to lure in more business as people get ready to head out on the water.
“Thursdays are normally a little bit slow but Friday’s and Saturday’s, they’ll fill it up,” said Nelson.
