Worthy Stables providing healing through horses

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Worthy Stables is still recovering from a storm that took down their indoor riding arena.
“There are people we’re not able to serve right now, so it has limited our operations and made it really challenging, and we get rained out a lot now because we can’t ride under a roof,” said Jessie Reeves, a full-time volunteer.
The nonprofit is focused on therapeutic horsemanship.
“We have programs for individuals with special needs, children and adults, we have riders with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy,” said Reeves.
Reeves says she spends 80 hours a week at the stables and sees firsthand the difference the bond between a horse and a human can make.
“I cry everyday getting to watch the things that we see,” said Reeves. “We’ve had individuals who are diagnosed permanently non-verbal and they’ve spoken their first words to horses.”
Some of the riders require a walker or a wheelchair.
“You know they’re struggling with weakened legs, and we’re able to give them four of the strongest legs in all of creation,” said Reeves.
All of the horses here are rescues that have been trained to be therapy horses.
“We hear all the time ‘I can’t believe I get to do this’ or ‘I can’t believe this horse is willing to work with me’ and we have a really special team of horses that have done some really amazing things for our participants,” said Reeves.
Worthy Stables relies entirely off donations and currently they’re looking for a sponsor for their newest rescue pony.
