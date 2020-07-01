Lightning bolt strikes residence in Harrison Co.; no injuries reported

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Severe storms popped up across South Mississippi early Wednesday evening, with one home in Gulfport falling victim to a lightning strike.
A house located off Sweet Bay Drive in Harrison County was hit by a lightning bolt around 5 p.m., catching the top of the house on fire. Two people were inside the residence during the storm, but they did not sustain any injuries.
Harrison County fire chief Pat Sullivan said fifteen men and six trucks from Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, and Gulfport fire responded to the scene and were able to keep the fire confined to the attic area.
