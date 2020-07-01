Legislature approves bill outlining projects to receive RESTORE Act money

The legislature will allocate nearly $86 million this year to projects in South Mississippi.

Legislature approves bill outlining projects to receive RESTORE Act money
The legislature will allocate nearly $86 million this year to projects in South Mississippi. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | July 1, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 9:31 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Projects in South Mississippi are closer to becoming a reality after a senate bill was passed, outlining plans for projects to receive funding from BP Oil Spill money.

This year, the legislature is able to hand out nearly $86 million of BP Oil Spill settlement money.

A restoration committee that was appointed by the governor reviewed 119 applications for RESTORE Act money, ultimately narrowing it down to the final 14 projects that will receive funding.

Coast appointees to the restoration committee include Reps. Richard Bennett of Long Beach, Manly Barton of Jackson/George County, and John Reed of George County.

George and Jackson counties are among the areas receiving a notable amount of funding on the list included in SB 2977. The Port of Pascagoula North Rail Connector is set to receive $6.6 million, while the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority also has two projects on the list totaling $5 million.

Despite the good news for certain cities and their future endeavors, some big projects approved by the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund did not make the cut. Funding to build a YMCA in Gulfport was nixed on the list, as well as Harrison County Library System’s Venture Lab and Pearl River Community College Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy.

Here are the projects that made it on the legislative committee list:

Projects on new Legislative committee list Funding
Gautier Town Center Development $3,500,000
Power Dynamics Innovations, LLC: Equipment and 206 Facility Upgrades $1,550,000
City of Bay St. Louis: Old Town Police 208 Department $1,000,000
City of Diamondhead: Commercial 212 District Transformation Project $1,500,000
Stone County School District: Stone 214 County High School Career and Technical Education 215 Center $3,200,000
University of Southern Mississippi: 217 Ocean Enterprise Phase I $7,000,000
Walter Anderson Museum Creative Complex Phase I 219 and begin Phase II $750,000
City of Ocean Springs and the OHOS Development 221 LLC with a Public/Private Development $2,000,000
Gulfport School with a STEM Exploration 223 Lab $100,000
City of Biloxi with downtown revitalization at 225 the Saenger Theater $2,000,000
Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission: 227 multi-user aero strip at Stennis Airport $2,500,000
Harrison County Law 232 Enforcement Training Academy $3,000,000
George Regional Health System: multi234 specialty medical office complex $2,157,035
George Regional Health System: cafeteria expansion 236 and renovation $1,080,510
Port of Pascagoula: North Rail Connector $6,600,000
Jackson County: site development and related support 242 of a defense supplier $1,400,000
Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority: 244 Innovation Center $1,000,000
Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority: City 246 Center $4,000,000
Institute for Marine Mammal Studies: Educational 248 Classrooms and Dorms $3,000,000
City of Pass Christian: redevelopment and 250 revitalization $750,000
City of Long Beach: development and 252 revitalization $2,000,000
City of Long Beach: Quarles House $2,000,000
George County rail and highway improvements for Enviva 257 project $1,600,000
Mississippi Development Authority and the Target 280 Incentives Program $3,000,000
Mississippi State University: Mississippi Cyber 238 Center $3,500,000
City of Bay St. Louis: Old Town Depot 210 Revitalization District $1,500,000
Mississippi Export Railroad for the Enviva project $1,000,000

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.