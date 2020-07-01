Legislature approves bill outlining projects to receive RESTORE Act money

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Projects in South Mississippi are closer to becoming a reality after a senate bill was passed, outlining plans for projects to receive funding from BP Oil Spill money.
This year, the legislature is able to hand out nearly $86 million of BP Oil Spill settlement money.
A restoration committee that was appointed by the governor reviewed 119 applications for RESTORE Act money, ultimately narrowing it down to the final 14 projects that will receive funding.
Coast appointees to the restoration committee include Reps. Richard Bennett of Long Beach, Manly Barton of Jackson/George County, and John Reed of George County.
George and Jackson counties are among the areas receiving a notable amount of funding on the list included in SB 2977. The Port of Pascagoula North Rail Connector is set to receive $6.6 million, while the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority also has two projects on the list totaling $5 million.
Despite the good news for certain cities and their future endeavors, some big projects approved by the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund did not make the cut. Funding to build a YMCA in Gulfport was nixed on the list, as well as Harrison County Library System’s Venture Lab and Pearl River Community College Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy.
Here are the projects that made it on the legislative committee list:
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.