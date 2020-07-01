July begins with dangerous heat and increasing rain chances

A heat advisory is in effect. High temperatures today will be in the 90s with heat index around 108 degrees. Those outdoors for a while today will likely succumb to heat exhaustion or heat stroke unless they practice heat safety like drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade or air-conditioning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms today. Increasing rain chances for the remainder of the week. Today, the risk of flooding rainfall is near-zero in the WLOX area. But, we do have a low risk for flooding rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Models are calling for one to two inches of rainfall over the next three days with isolated higher totals possible. As a front stalls nearby, rain chances will hold steady into the weekend. So, it will be wet at times Independence Day Saturday and Sunday but there will probably be some rain-free hours too.