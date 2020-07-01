How the end of the prohibition bills affects South Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that effectively ends prohibition across Mississippi. The 29 remaining dry counties in the state now have the ability to sell alcohol without holding an election.
House Bill 1087, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar, makes all counties wet by default, allowing them to hold an election if they want to become dry again.
The only two areas in South Mississippi that remained dry counties up until this point were George County and unincorporated parts of Pearl River County.
In 2014, Picayune and Poplarville already approved beer and light wine to be sold. Pearl River County supervisors are reportedly considering a referendum that would also allow liquor sales.
Local business owners are reportedly working on a petition that put a countywide liquor referendum o the ballot for Pearl River County voters in November.
For liquor to be put on the ballot, a petition would need 1,500 signatures or signatures from 25 percent of registered voters. To put allowing beer to be sold outside the municipalities on the ballot, a petition would need signatures from 20 percent of registered voters in the county.
Currently, there are 29 dry counties in Mississippi. By default, all counties in Mississippi are dry and require an election to sell alcohol, thanks to a law passed in 1966.
House Bill 1087 renounced this requirement and make all counties wet by default. They would be able to be dry again with an election.
The bill passed by the House and Senate and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
