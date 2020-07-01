Gulfport NAACP board charts plan of action for summer and fall

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the decision by Mississippi lawmakers to officially retire the state flag, board members of the Gulfport NAACP chapter say there is still much work to be done.
The Gulfport NAACP board members met on Tuesday evening to discuss civic engagement and current events. The group took some time to focus on what they called an emotional moment.
“Just to see that flag coming down, I had tears in my eyes,” said board member Dr. Brenda Matthews.
The meeting started with a prayer that acknowledged the removal of the flag, a cause that NAACP members past and present have pushed for decades.
Chapter president Gary Fredericks said June 30, 2020 marks a path toward progress for the state.
The group also talked about how to support Gulfport residents through the pandemic, food and nutrition programs, and helping kids adjust as they return to school this fall.
Fredericks said, “We’re concerned about the issues in our state, in our community. Healthcare, education, employment.”
Theressia Lyons added, “We need to move into a new future.. into a future where our children can be proud of where they come from.”
Gary Fredericks says the big issue now is COVID-19 and its effects on the Black community. The NAACP plans to roll out educational opportunities for Gulfport residents later this summer.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.