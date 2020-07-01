DMR closure creates problems for employees, fishermen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - No one is at home— at least for this day— at the Department of Marine Resources.
A budget battle in the state legislature left the Department of Marine Resources unfunded, sending employees home Wednesday morning.
DMR Director Joe Spraggins said this is all over who has control of spending GOMESA funds.
The issue is also not good news for George Barisich, a shrimper out of St. Bernard Parish.
“I actually called yesterday to be sure that they would be open where I could physically come get a license because of the COVID stuff, and they told me the newer hours of 8 to 12, and go to the south door,” he said. “I went to the south door and it’s locked. ... It was a long ride for nothing. Kind of aggravating.”
Barisich was planning to shrimp Wednesday night, the first he’s been in Mississippi waters since his big boat burned up on Jan. 7.
“This is just the icing on the cake for me,” he said with a defeated laugh. “My boat burned down. It took all kinds of time to fix the other boat because I couldn’t hire nobody— had to do it myself. I come all the way over here and I still can’t go. My wife’s going to say, ‘I told you to retire.’ "
Governor Tate Reeves tweeting earlier expressing his frustration over the budget problems.
Coast fisherman Martin Young made it just in time to get his license.
“Me and one other guy was the last two to get our license and the girl at the license desk said she was working for free at that time,” he said. “I’m just glad I got my license to where I can go work. It’s my living. It’s my livelihood.”
He said this closure is surprising.
“I was highly surprised. As many dollars that is spread through this building, I’m sure they could have kept their employees working to get our licenses to all the people since it’s so important.”
At this time, it is not known how long the shutdown will last; if employees will get retro pay; or if any services, such as marine patrol, are still functioning.
DMR director Joe Spraggins is in Jackson and tells said he is hopeful something can be worked out Wednesday.
