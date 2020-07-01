Businesses take different approach to mask requirements

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Health officials continue to push the importance of wearing masks when out in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But some businesses are pushing that message more than others.
At Edgewater Village shopping center in Biloxi there are 16 businesses, all with different policies on masks.
Some require mask as corporate policy, some do it because state law requires it.
Ultimately, it’s up to the customer to do what they feel is right.
“Follow the rules, that’s what rules are for,” said Charles Butler of Biloxi. “They’re supposed to help you, not hurt you.”
At this shopping center, four businesses require their customers to wear masks—three because of corporate policy. Their customers were appreciative of the policy and wished more people would wear a mask.
“It makes me kind of sad though that there are people out there not wearing masks and don’t realize what this really is,” Butler said as he waited outside the Sprint store. “Until people wake up, it’s not going to get too much better.”
Sprint and T-Mobile both have stores in the shopping center. Even though they recently merged, they are following different sets of rules. Sprint required people to wait outside unless using the bill payment kiosk. T-Mobile allowed customers inside, but required masks. Employees at all the businesses in the center wore masks.
Inside Boogies, one of three restaurants at Edgewater Village, a trio of men sat next to each other at the bar. They were all veterans and said they figured they had been immunized enough to be safe. At one of the pool tables, a group of men played and waited for their food. One produced a mask from his pocket.
“I think the mask does help, there’s no question about it,” said Bob Cuellar, a Texas resident visiting friends. “But we’re with a closed group of people that we’ve been hanging out with. We just came back from fishing, and so when you’re comfortable with the people you are with, you make the exception, so that’s why we’re a little bit more lenient on the mask, but for the most part, we try to wear the mask wherever we go, not just for our protection, but for the protection of our families. That’s the number one thing with the masks is we feel like we don’t want to take it home and carry it to our family.”
Inside restaurants, workers are required to wear masks, but customers are not.
There are many people that resist wearing a mask because they find it to be an inconvenience or they are distrustful of the government telling them what to do.
Nathaniel Best of Biloxi was shopping with his grandson, Benjamin. Both were wearing masks.
“I’m going to have it on no matter where I go when I step out of the house, and I’m going to make sure all my grandchildren and my wife do it,” Best said. “We want to be able to protect others and to also be safe ourselves.”
Best, the Pastor St. Matthew Baptist Church, said religious leaders should help encourage their congregations to wear a mask whenever they go out in public. He also called on the government to play a bigger role.
“That the government would really take a leading role in this, we need them,” Best said. “Whether we agree with what the president is doing or not, we need him to lead now by example and to help us to get the message out that it’s important that we do this for safety.
