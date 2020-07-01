Biloxi native in New York stresses importance of wearing a mask

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi native Stephen Pitalo’s had an up-close and way too personal look at how COVID-19 has ravaged New York City, a place he’s called home since 1995.
“Last time we spoke, I said to stay inside, and I cannot stress it enough,” Pitalo said. “We lost 2,000 people in 9/11, and we surpassed that in three days.”
It wasn’t a pretty picture when we spoke with Pitalo a few months ago.
Now? He says it’s gotten a tad bit better, only because people in the Big Apple are wearing masks and toeing the line when it comes to social — something he says is vital if those of us here in Mississippi are to make it through this current COVID numbers spike.
“I can count on my hands how many times I left the house to go anywhere during April and May,” Pitalo added. “In June, I started venturing out more. As things progressed, everybody signed on. They all resolved themselves to follow the rules. Because when you get an email every day telling you how many people died, it sinks in.”
Pitalo's also tried to get the message to sink in with his fellow employees by shooting this COVID safety video. He says yes, it may sound like a broken record, but whether it's New York City or South Mississippi, being safe during this pandemic is key.
“It’s mentally straining,” he said, “and it’s difficult, but just because something is tough doesn’t mean you don’t do it to save people’s lives. Please stay inside. Please use your masks.”
