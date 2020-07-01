Biloxi City Hall remains closed after 2 additional employees test positive for coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi City Hall continues to be closed to the public as two more employees are in self-quarantine after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist Cecilia Dobbs Walton.
In total, three employees are recovering from the virus, and more tests are being done to determine if any additional staff members also have COVID-19. The test results are still pending, Walton said.
Those who have tested positive are required to stay at home for two weeks and be symptom-free for 72 hours before they head back to work.
Walton said the city hall was sanitized again on Wednesday. She also noted “city services have not been hindered” in the process as “employees remain at work and are handling business by phone, email, and online.”
It has not yet been released when the city hall will reopen to the public.
