The Big Easy’s Fleurty Girl has arrived in South Mississippi

“We’re a brand that’s based in New Orleans and been around for 11 years. I started in my house and so it’s our first store outside of Louisiana. My husband and I bought a house here in Bay St. Louis and we just fell in love with the people, the community, and we felt it was only missing one thing— a Fleurty Girl. So here we are, and we’re open, and we’re just so excited to be here.” said Haydel.