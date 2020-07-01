The Big Easy’s Fleurty Girl has arrived in South Mississippi

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The original New Orleans boutique, Fleurty Girl, flung its doors open Wednesday morning in Bay St. Louis with the pizzaz and energy of a Mardi Gras parade.
Born out of a $2,000 tax return in 2009, founder Lauren Haydel opened her first store in a shotgun house on historic Oak Street in New Orleans. Now, Haydel has opened her eighth store on Main Street in downtown Bay St. Louis.
“We’re a brand that’s based in New Orleans and been around for 11 years. I started in my house and so it’s our first store outside of Louisiana. My husband and I bought a house here in Bay St. Louis and we just fell in love with the people, the community, and we felt it was only missing one thing— a Fleurty Girl. So here we are, and we’re open, and we’re just so excited to be here.” said Haydel.
Focused on everything “New Orleans,” Haydel’s shop has expanded from the early online days of t-shirts. You can now find footwear, accessories, books, and home goods— a little lagniappe for everyone.
“We’ve got tons of items in the store that are gonna make you laugh, smile, think of people and it’s going to be a very fun experience. And I think people come to Bay St. Louis for a good time and we sort of relate with that. So, it’s a perfect fit,” she said.
As businesses in Hancock County continue to rebound from COVID-19, Fleurty Girl will be standing alongside them letting the good times roll.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.