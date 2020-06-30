One injured in overnight accident after truck crashes into tree

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were injured late Monday night after a truck went off the road in Harrison County, causing Canal Road to be closed for a short period of time.
Authorities say it happened around midnight near the intersection of Canal Road and Smith Road. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the single-vehicle accident happened after a truck traveling north on Canal left the road and hit a tree.
Two people were in the vehicle. One had to be extricated and was treated on the scene by paramedics. The other had to be flown to a trauma center by helicopter. No update has been provided on their medical condition.
Canal Road was closed for about 45 minutes while emergency personnel worked to rescue the two people and clear the scene. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.
