One injured in overnight accident after truck crashes into tree
Two people were in the truck when it left the road and struck a tree, said authorities. (Source: Pat Sullivan)
By WLOX Staff | June 30, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 6:31 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were injured late Monday night after a truck went off the road in Harrison County, causing Canal Road to be closed for a short period of time.

Authorities say it happened around midnight near the intersection of Canal Road and Smith Road. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the single-vehicle accident happened after a truck traveling north on Canal left the road and hit a tree.

One person had to be extricated from the truck. Another person in the vehicle was flown by helicopter to a trauma center. (Source: Pat Sullivan)

Two people were in the vehicle. One had to be extricated and was treated on the scene by paramedics. The other had to be flown to a trauma center by helicopter. No update has been provided on their medical condition.

Canal Road was closed for about 45 minutes while emergency personnel worked to rescue the two people and clear the scene. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

