Waveland 4th of July firework show postponed until Labor Day weekend

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Amid the COVID crisis, the city of Waveland will not be hosting its fireworks display at the Garfield Ladner Pier on the Fourth of July; rather, city leaders deemed it best to move the show to Labor Day weekend, out of caution.
“City officials say they have looked into other alternatives, but in the end, postponing the event was the responsible choice. Waveland cannot responsibly hold a large 4th July gathering until the coronavirus’s threat has substantially decreased. Waveland is following the advice of the healthcare community,” said Waveland leaders in a statement.
The fireworks display was originally supposed to take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard.
Waveland is not the only city altering their Fourth of July plans. A couple of days ago, Ocean Springs mayor Shea Dobson announced that the city’s block party would be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Ocean Springs firework display is still on, as of now. That is set to take place on July 3 at Front Beach.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.