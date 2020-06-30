WATCH: South Mississippi political, civic leaders react to historic state flag change

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday to retire the 1894 state flag, Mississippi made history. The state was the last in America to still fly a flag featuring the Confederate battle flag. Many see its removal as a step in the right direction for justice and equality in Mississippi, while others caution that the fight isn’t over.
WLOX News spoke with a number of political and civic leaders from South Mississippi Tuesday to get reaction on this historic day. You can watch their interviews in full below:
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.