WATCH: South Mississippi political, civic leaders react to historic state flag change
With the stroke of a pen, Governor Tate Reeves officially retired the state flag of Mississippi with its Confederate battle emblem. To reflect on this historic moment, we're joined now by radio personality, community leader, and South Mississippi activist Tabari Daniels.
By WLOX Staff | June 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 7:00 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday to retire the 1894 state flag, Mississippi made history. The state was the last in America to still fly a flag featuring the Confederate battle flag. Many see its removal as a step in the right direction for justice and equality in Mississippi, while others caution that the fight isn’t over.

WLOX News spoke with a number of political and civic leaders from South Mississippi Tuesday to get reaction on this historic day. You can watch their interviews in full below:

