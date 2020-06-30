Silver Alert issued for missing Gulfport man last seen in Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 40 year old Kevin Jarvin Davis of Gulfport.
Davis was last seen June 19, at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North State Street in Jackson, Miss. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing blue jean pants and an over-sized blue t-shirt.
Family members say Davis suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Davis is described as a black male, standing 6′3″ and weighing 350 pounds with black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Jarvin Davis is asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
