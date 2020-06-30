Silver Alert issued for missing Gulfport man last seen in Jackson

Silver Alert issued for missing Gulfport man last seen in Jackson
Kevin Jarvin Davis of Gulfport was last seen June 19, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (Source: MBI)
By WLOX Staff | June 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 6:15 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 40 year old Kevin Jarvin Davis of Gulfport.

Davis was last seen June 19, at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North State Street in Jackson, Miss. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing blue jean pants and an over-sized blue t-shirt.

Family members say Davis suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. 

Davis is described as a black male, standing 6′3″ and weighing 350 pounds with black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Jarvin Davis is asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.