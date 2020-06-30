Mobile man arrested for DUI in May death of Keesler airman

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly two months after an airman stationed in Biloxi died in a car crash, police have arrested a Mobile man and charged him with driving under the influence in that death.
Eric Dairy, 29, was arrested on June 29 and charged with Aggravated DUI Causing Death in the May 2, 2020, crash that killed 22-year-old Tasia Lynch of Warren, Ohio.
Biloxi Police say Lynch - who was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base with the 81st Training Wing - was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Dairy.
Police say the crash happened at 4:20 a.m. on May 2 when Dairy’s vehicle was traveling south on I-110 at a high speed and didn’t make the turn west going onto Highway 90, crashing into the wall.
Lynch was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Ford Mustang when it hit the barrier. She was pronounced dead at Merit Health at 5:15 a.m.
The vehicle contained four passengers, all of whom were injured, said authorities. One other person was taken by helicopter to another hospital.
“We are saddened by this loss,” said Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander. “Our hearts go out to her family, her friends, and her squadron.”
Evidence collected and statements obtained during the course of the investigation led investigators to Dairy, said police.
Dairy was taken to Harrison County Jail, where a $100,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.