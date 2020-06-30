Mississippians ordered to quarantine if traveling to NY, NJ, CT

NEW YORK (WLBT) - Mississippians travelling to the northeast will face a 14 day quarantine.
Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo added Mississippi to the list of states where travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont made a similar announcement, as well as New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
Mississippi is one of 16 states included in the travel restriction to these states. The decision was made to limit travel to states where there is a positive COVID-19 test in more than 10 people per 100,000 or a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Other states included in the restriction are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
The restriction does not include those passing through the states. Exemptions include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel. Those traveling for business are also exempt, including truckers or any officials traveling on government business.
