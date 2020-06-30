Mississippi State’s J.T. Ginn signs contract with NY Mets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - J.T. Ginn is officially a professional baseball player now that the ink has dried.
Mississippi State's sophomore right-handed pitcher signed his contract with the New York Mets this afternoon and will receive another million on top of his slot value. According to SNY's Joe DeMayo, Ginn will receive a 2.9 million dollar signing bonus instead of 1.4 million for being the 52nd overall pick.
After making one start in 2020, Ginn was sidelined due to injury and is now working his way back from Tommy John surgery. It’s most likely why he fell in the draft and the Mets understand they got a first-round talent for cheap, which is why they decided to sweeten the offer.
Ginn was originally a first round draft pick by the LA Dodgers out of Brandon High, but turned them down to play for the Bulldogs.
For more on Ginn, go to https://hailstate.com/news/2020/6/11/baseball-mlb-draft-second-round.aspx .
